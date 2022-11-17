LETTER: Rightsize means downsize

Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Public service unions will hold a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to their demands
Party presidential candidates Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize both face corruption claims
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
The sport mad Taljaards are spearheaded by netball star Nichole
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
Vinothan Naidoo makes the case that we must “rightsize” the public sector in terms of employees and spending, rather than downsizing (“Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts”, November 15). Of course, I agree. But in this case rightsizing is downsizing.
SA’s public sector causes fundamental problems across the board. Most pressingly, the bloated sector costs far too much. Naidoo correctly identifies that there are redundant employees across the board. But while aspects of the public sector have grown in terms of employees, crucial sectors have actually shrunk.
It would be for the best if the redundant and useless positions in other sectors instead went to education, policing and health. But that wouldn’t solve the problem of cost. The public sector costs far too much for our dwindling tax base, especially considering how little taxpayers get in return for what they pay.
There is an inherent rot in the government that discourages doing a good job. When something has contact with the public sector it becomes bloated, corrupt and incompetent. The more the public sector grows the more this rot sets in. Eventually we have a horde of overpaid workers doing nothing and producing little to no value.
The right size for such an institution is to be as small as possible. And that doesn’t mean the police, health care or education need to be shrunk. There is plenty of other fat to cut. But even then, perhaps these crucial sectors will perform much better in the hands of the private sector.
At least it can’t get any worse than being part of this government, where the public sector is synonymous with incompetence, entitlement and corruption.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Rightsize means downsize
Vinothan Naidoo makes the case that we must “rightsize” the public sector in terms of employees and spending, rather than downsizing (“Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts”, November 15). Of course, I agree. But in this case rightsizing is downsizing.
SA’s public sector causes fundamental problems across the board. Most pressingly, the bloated sector costs far too much. Naidoo correctly identifies that there are redundant employees across the board. But while aspects of the public sector have grown in terms of employees, crucial sectors have actually shrunk.
It would be for the best if the redundant and useless positions in other sectors instead went to education, policing and health. But that wouldn’t solve the problem of cost. The public sector costs far too much for our dwindling tax base, especially considering how little taxpayers get in return for what they pay.
There is an inherent rot in the government that discourages doing a good job. When something has contact with the public sector it becomes bloated, corrupt and incompetent. The more the public sector grows the more this rot sets in. Eventually we have a horde of overpaid workers doing nothing and producing little to no value.
The right size for such an institution is to be as small as possible. And that doesn’t mean the police, health care or education need to be shrunk. There is plenty of other fat to cut. But even then, perhaps these crucial sectors will perform much better in the hands of the private sector.
At least it can’t get any worse than being part of this government, where the public sector is synonymous with incompetence, entitlement and corruption.
Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
VINOTHAN NAIDOO: Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
VINOTHAN NAIDOO: Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.