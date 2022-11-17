Opinion

LETTER: Rightsize means downsize

17 November 2022 - 14:46
Picture :123RF/BLANSCAPE
Vinothan Naidoo makes the case that we must “rightsize” the public sector in terms of employees and spending, rather than downsizing (“Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts”, November 15). Of course, I agree. But in this case rightsizing is downsizing.

SA’s public sector causes fundamental problems across the board. Most pressingly, the bloated sector costs far too much. Naidoo correctly identifies that there are redundant employees across the board. But while aspects of the public sector have grown in terms of employees, crucial sectors have actually shrunk.

It would be for the best if the redundant and useless positions in other sectors instead went to education, policing and health. But that wouldn’t solve the problem of cost. The public sector costs far too much for our dwindling tax base, especially considering how little taxpayers get in return for what they pay.

There is an inherent rot in the government that discourages doing a good job. When something has contact with the public sector it becomes bloated, corrupt and incompetent. The more the public sector grows the more this rot sets in. Eventually we have a horde of overpaid workers doing nothing and producing little to no value.

The right size for such an institution is to be as small as possible. And that doesn’t mean the police, health care or education need to be shrunk. There is plenty of other fat to cut. But even then, perhaps these crucial sectors will perform much better in the hands of the private sector.

At least it can’t get any worse than being part of this government, where the public sector is synonymous with incompetence, entitlement and corruption.

Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

VINOTHAN NAIDOO: Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts

Research by Wits finds that headount in core service areas, which account for more than three-quarters of the wage bill, has actually declined in the ...
2 days ago
