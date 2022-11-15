VINOTHAN NAIDOO: Tackling the government’s wage bill isn’t simply a matter of huge job cuts

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
More than a year ago I argued in these pages that public debate about the “unsustainable” and “bloated” public sector wage bill oversimplifies a complex issue (“Wider personnel reforms should be paramount in public wage debate”, June 8 2021).
The wage bill is often cast as a total measure of the public sector’s cost to the fiscus. However, it is a function of the staffing composition of the public sector and a key means through which we obtain the public services we need. It is not simply an amorphous threat that the government must constantly guard against.
It is the latter portrayal that results in the wage bill being viewed as a collective bargaining battle between overly pampered unionised public sector workers and a prudent government. In this scenario both sides engage in a war of attrition to either garner public sympathy for the plight of front-line government workers delivering essential services, or to show fiscal discipline in a period of anaemic growth and escalating debt.
As we again enter a period where an all-out public sector strike seems increasingly likely, we have more information to justify why reforming the composition of the public sector workforce must be factored into long-term efforts to manage the wage bill. In an illuminating working paper on the composition of the public sector workforce, researchers at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University used detailed long-term public employment data to refute common misconceptions about the government’s wage bill.
They show that over the past decade average pay for government workers has grown only moderately and in line with comparable workers in the private sector. Moreover, an inflation-linked comparison of annual increases in average pay between government employees and their community and social services counterparts in the private sector reveals that the latter enjoyed a larger average increase between 2012 and 2019.
Heads down
Moreover, the headcount or number of employees in “core” service areas such as education, health and criminal justice, which account for the largest share of the public sector workforce and more than three-quarters of the wage bill, has actually declined in the past decade compared with public demand for these services.
That indicates debating the wage bill must take into account occupational differentiation within the public sector workforce, as well as long-term comparative trends in the compensation and capacity of essential service workers. This shows that despite workers in core public services achieving substantial gains before 2012 through “occupation-specific” incentives, there has been considerable backsliding over the past decade.
In the present climate the government’s dreadful fiscal position means any substantial effort to reverse the deteriorating pay and capacity position for core front-line public servants is unlikely. As the authors point out, even if the government reduces “bloated” or “excessive” employment in non-core central and provincial government administration, such as executive office support to politicians, co-operative governance, finance, economic regulation, and planning, it won’t be enough to free up fiscal space to improve the conditions of the significantly larger cohort of front-line workers.
However, the very fact that the authors noted significant employment increases in non-core and indirect-delivery functions highlights an employment imbalance within the public sector workforce. Why has the headcount in non-core administrative classes increased relative to workers in core social and economic services, on which the vast majority of South Africans directly depend?
Rightsize, not downsize
In an effort to reverse long-term deterioration in the earnings and capacity of core public sector workers, and place the wage bill firmly in its proper context, we need a more ambitious effort to “right-size” the distribution of public sector employees. That means every department should be reviewing its occupational profile and post distribution to ensure it adds direct value to the government’s socio-economic commitments. This cannot be limited to merely reducing excess jobs in central and provincial administration.
Nor can it be limited to tackling the long-term challenge of reducing excess employment in the labour-intensive education sector, where instances of distributional imbalances of teachers in some provinces has resulted in surplus educators on the payroll. It must also extend to scrutinising the value-add of the vast network of public entities that operate outside the boundaries of government departments, and which carry out a range of research, regulatory, accreditation, adjudicative, public benefit and commercial services.
Reducing the operating costs of public entities on the fiscus, including folding their functions into departments if need be, coupled with departmental rightsizing exercises, would create additional room for the government to improve its compensation position to revive earnings and start to rebuild capacity and morale among core public sector workers.
• Naidoo is an associate professor the University of Cape Town.
