Opinion

CARTOON: New aboard sinking Eskom

04 October 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, October 4 2022
EDITORIAL: New Eskom board is no quick fix for a turnaround

It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
Opinion
1 day ago

Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

The continued load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity as a result of many breakdowns, utility says
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: King Charles and Prince Cyril to share a cup of tea by palace light

Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Opinion
9 hours ago

Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom

Makwana is the independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank
National
3 days ago

Eskom will miss its financial reporting deadline

It is likely the auditors will only sign off Eskom’s financial statements towards the end of October or beginning of November, Pravin Gordhan says
National
4 days ago
Monday, October 3 2022
