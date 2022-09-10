×

Opinion

CARTOON: Public purse-spender

10 September 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Public protector’s ‘professional and consulting fees’ under spotlight in probe

MPs hear that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office spent more than R146m on legal fees alone
National
1 day ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury trial delayed pending high court review

The charge relates to a 2019 Constitutional Court judgment that found she put forward a ‘number of falsehoods’ in the Absa/Bankorp review case
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee

The antics of Dali Mpofu in defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane are informing future editions of the section 194 panel
Opinion
1 week ago

Mkhwebane to receive R10m ‘golden handshake’ in 2023, committee hears

Salaries were a topic of debate during testimony in the section 194 inquiry
National
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane made to pay for abuse of top court’s processes

In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
National
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane ruled public protector’s office with a heavy hand, says former COO

Baloyi tells parliamentary committee members that protector expected to be bowed down to and called ‘madam’
National
2 weeks ago
