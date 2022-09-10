The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
Investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Acsa
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Pentwater Capital Management, which owns a nearly 12% stake in Turquoise Hill, is among investors that believe the purchase price undervalues the company
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Christie Viljoen, an economist at PwC
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called on Nato allies to ramp up defence production, as well to stock up their own inventories
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
CARTOON: Public purse-spender
Public protector’s ‘professional and consulting fees’ under spotlight in probe
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury trial delayed pending high court review
EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee
Mkhwebane to receive R10m ‘golden handshake’ in 2023, committee hears
Mkhwebane made to pay for abuse of top court’s processes
Mkhwebane ruled public protector’s office with a heavy hand, says former COO
