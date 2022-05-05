CARTOON: Batohi’s foundation stone

The local currency had its best day since August 2020 on Wednesday after the US central bank opts for an increase of 50 basis points
The ID is under growing pressure to win cases, and do so soon
No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
Calling a winner in what is probably a three-horse race is close to impossible as delegates may yet change their minds, political analysts say
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher doubles down on the future of the US mortgage market
Infrastructure projects that are well run and last into the future will attract investment
Less red tape, prompt payment by the state and stable electricity supply would make a huge difference
Army says 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a military camp in central Somalia
Swede Linn Grant catapulted herself into the limelight with impressive wins
'All About Me!' takes the reader through the making of his greatest comic movies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
