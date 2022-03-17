Opinion PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning the tide against corruption Investigating unit barely scratches the surface in recouping R8bn of R1-trillion-R2-trillion lost to state capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been talking up a storm regarding the exploits of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has apparently collected R8bn of the loot of state capture in all litigation before the tribunal, which was established in 2019 to fast-track matters of this nature.

In his most recent weekly newsletter Ramaphosa asserted that: “As the Special Tribunal has demonstrated, we are steadily turning the tide. Not only are perpetrators being arrested and taken to court, they are also having to forfeit the proceeds of their crimes.” He said there is a long way to go, and there is a huge amount of stolen public funds that need to be recovered. ..