Batohi promises NPA will land major cases within six months
The prosecuting authority’s head says the rule of law in on ‘life support’ but will deliver major prosecutions in 2022
11 April 2022 - 21:37
UPDATED 11 April 2022 - 23:24
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said impunity was no longer a given as she promised major prosecutions within the next six months to restore the rule of law, which she said was on life support.
Into her fourth year without a successful high-profile corruption or state capture-linked prosecution, Batohi, whose appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 was seen as a major step in his efforts to reform the state and rebuild institutions, acknowledged that a lack of progress had led to public frustration...
