NPA regains R1bn of Gupta-linked Regiments assets in win for Batohi
Assets allegedly tied to Transnet state capture
03 May 2022 - 23:04
The Investigating Directorate (ID) has regained control of more than R1bn in Regiments Capital assets that slipped out of its grasp in 2020.
The feat is a step forward for the directorate and the prosecuting authority, both of which are under increasing pressure to ensure state capture perpetrators guilty of corruption, fraud and money laundering on an industrial scale go to jail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now