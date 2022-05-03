National NPA regains R1bn of Gupta-linked Regiments assets in win for Batohi Assets allegedly tied to Transnet state capture B L Premium

The Investigating Directorate (ID) has regained control of more than R1bn in Regiments Capital assets that slipped out of its grasp in 2020.

The feat is a step forward for the directorate and the prosecuting authority, both of which are under increasing pressure to ensure state capture perpetrators guilty of corruption, fraud and money laundering on an industrial scale go to jail...