Getting ahead of housing affordability crisis in Cape Town

The Cape Town property market is deeply exclusionary, meaning that close to 90% of the population cannot afford to live in the inner city. Compared with other SA cities, Cape Town has the highest average value of residential properties.

The drastic unaffordability of homes in Cape Town is made clear when compared to how much people actually earn. In 2019, the city found that only 16% of households in Cape Town could afford the average sale price of a home of R930,000, meaning many people simply do not have the income to access adequate housing. Our constitution and legislation are clear on the government’s mandate and obligation to overcome historical and market-related property exclusion, but efforts to bridge the race and class divide have been ineffective, largely due to a spatial legacy of often deliberate exclusion and racism.

Cape Town is not unique in this context. Some of the largest and most populous cities in the world have adopted means to redress inequality in the property markets. For instance, London, Delhi, Mumbai and New York are just some of the cities where inclusionary housing has been used. There is a general understanding that inclusionary housing is an instrument that mandates private developers to enable, support and implement affordable housing units as part of large private developments. In many of these cities, inclusionary housing has brought poor and working class people close to economic centres. This is much needed in our context, where the cost and time of travel is borne by the poorest of the poor living on the periphery.

Ndifuna Ukwazi started formally objecting to exclusive private developments in 2017. We started this strategy to address rampant gentrification and displacement of families from well-located areas that reinforced spatial segregation in Cape Town. Cape Town faces the reality of drastic spatial inequality, which includes urban sprawl and an overwhelming crisis of housing affordability. Since formal racial segregation of apartheid ended in 1994, private development has continued to worsen segregation and spatial inequality.

The purpose of the Ndifuna Ukwazi objection strategy was (and still is) to hold private developers accountable for development that excluded the average Capetonian from well-located areas and to promote more affordable housing. In terms of the Spatial Planning Land Use & Management Act, all development must advance equitable access to land and comply with the principle of spatial justice. Since then, 16 developers have volunteered affordable housing as a way to comply with the act. These developments include four in the inner city, one in Sanddrift (near Century City), two in Paarden Eiland, one in Diep River, one in Observatory, two in Sea Point, one in Kraaifontein and one in Salt River. This amounts to about 792 affordable homes for families who would not have otherwise been able to afford this opportunity.