Hammerson and Ballymore join up for regeneration project
The partnership will develop a derelict site in central London into a mixed-used precinct
31 March 2022 - 19:14
UK-based owner of premium retail assets Hammerson has partnered with Ballymore to develop a 158,000m² mixed-use regeneration area in Shoreditch, one of central London’s highest-growth neighbourhoods.
Its contribution is estimated to support 11,000 jobs and about £540m annually as measured in gross value add (GVA). GVA measures the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy...
