High property prices in Western Cape not deterring 'semigrants'

Remote working is proving to be a drawcard for people wanting to move to Cape Town despite high property prices forcing some to scale down while also having to contend with increasing traffic congestion in some areas.

This is according to Francois Viruly, a property economist at the University of Cape Town, who says homes no longer just provide a traditional function — they’ve become places from which education and economic activities take place, hence semigration is increasing...