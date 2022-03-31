Cape Town cannot afford Eskom’s electricity hikes, says mayor
Geordin Hill-Lewis says absorbing the costs of the increases will ‘bankrupt the city in a year or two’
31 March 2022 - 12:39
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, says the city risks bankruptcy should it absorb any further electricity tariff increases by Eskom.
Electricity tariffs for standard tariff customers in the city are set to increase by 9.61% on April 1 in line with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) decision in February to approve of tariff hikes. This increase translates to a 8.61% increase for municipalities and a 9.5% average increase for city-supplied consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now