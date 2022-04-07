Economy Isuzu’s R1.2bn investment shows renewed confidence in SA, says Ramaphosa Japanese motor company unveils new bakkie, which president calls a welcome contribution to economic recovery B L Premium

Japanese motor company Isuzu’s R1.2bn investment in making the new D-Max bakkie in SA is “a welcome contribution to efforts to rebuild our economy”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday.

Production of the seventh-generation vehicle began this month at the Gqeberha vehicle assembly plant of Isuzu Motors SA. It was the first major investment since the Japanese parent bought the local assets of General Motors (GM) after it disinvested from SA at the end of 2017...