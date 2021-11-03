CARTOON: Post-election fuel price hike

Equities hover at record highs while currency markets and US treasuries are steady as investors await the expected tapering of stimulus
Wednesday, November 3 2021
Business Unity SA has urged political parties in the hung/coalition metros and municipalities to commit to turning around the entities
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Fast-food and quick-service restaurant industry is still nowhere near normality, and that will take some time
October’s Absa PMI drop suggests a slowdown in the manufacturing sector’s ‘already weak recovery’
Council has concerns about claims of interference by the Prudential Authority
The listing comes a day after the emirate unveiled plans to sell stakes in 10 companies
Stellenbosch go level with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the log after beating Amakhosi 1-0
The Covid pandemic threatened total collapse in a town reliant on tourism but the community rallied together and are back stronger than before
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.