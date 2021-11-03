How Victoria Falls survived when tourism ran dry
The Covid pandemic threatened total collapse in a town reliant on tourism but the community rallied together and are back stronger than before
03 November 2021 - 05:05
The Ndebele dancers who greet visitors at Victoria Falls airport have a delightful exuberance in their step these days.
Not many travellers are trickling in, but those who come enjoy broad smiles, impeccable service and a slew of new offerings as Zimbabwe’s tourism hub reinvents itself...
