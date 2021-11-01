Sharp fuel price hike on the cards on Wednesday
SA motorists will need to dig deeper as petrol and diesel jump by more than R1 a litre this week
SA motorists will need to dig deeper as the government announced a sharp hike in fuel prices from Wednesday.
Petrol prices — both 93 and 95 — will increase by R1.21/l and diesel will increase by R1.48/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by R1.45/l, the department of mineral resources & energy said in a statement...
