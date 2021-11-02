Politics NEWS ANALYSIS: The era of coalitions will test political acumen Parties with difficult experiences are likely be more careful in building coalitions B L Premium

As the dust settles on one of the most unpredictable elections democratic SA has witnessed, the focus shifts to the formation of governments across the country’s 257 municipalities and, critically, its eight metropolitan cities.

Coalition talks are set to kick off in earnest as results begin to paint the picture of which party won the hearts and minds of South Africans to ensure outright control of municipalities or which party will be in pole position to form a government in the many hung councils that are expected...