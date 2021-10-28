REFILOE NT’SEKHE: For Ekurhuleni residents, elections cannot come soon enough

In less than a week the nation heads to the polls to elect municipal councillors and ultimately the party that will run their respective municipal councils for the next five years.

For the residents of Ekurhuleni, these elections could not come sooner. Over the past five years, under the ANC-PA-Irasa coalition government, Ekurhuleni has become broken and downgraded.

Unemployment is at 39%. Service delivery has collapsed — as pointed out by the public protector, who found the city to have failed in upholding its constitutional mandate by not providing adequate waste management.

The coalition government in Ekurhuleni cannot keep the lights on. Ekurhuleni experiences well over 1,000 power outages daily because it simply cannot maintain or service its infrastructure and fails to fill funded vacancies in the energy department.

The city is failing to build new infrastructure: a perfect example is the substation in Phomolong, Thembisa, which at a price of R70m is nothing but a small building surrounded by an open field.

To add insult to injury, Ekurhuleni is a water scarce municipality where residents can sit for extended periods without water. Why? Instead of spending money on new water reservoirs, funds have been siphoned off through virements to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) — an acronym synonymous with looting.

There are business parks, taxi ranks, trading stalls and housing projects rotting away because instead of investing in people, listening to their needs and being responsive, mayor Mzwandile Masina and his acolytes prefer to practice fiscal dumping. These have become white elephants.

While the auditor-general may give the city a clean audit, the lived experiences of residents in no way mirrors the auditor-general’s findings. In the 2019/2020 financial year the auditor-general flagged a combined amount of R17.4m worth of fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure. While this may seem like a large amount, the physical wastage I have seen on the ground pales in comparison to this figure.