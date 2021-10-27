Samwu is acting for ANC, says DA-led City of Tshwane
The metro says it will not be blackmailed by the SA Municipal Workers’ Union into implementing the recently signed wage deal
27 October 2021 - 15:40
The DA-run Tshwane metro said on Wednesday it would not be blackmailed by the ANC-aligned SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) into implementing the recently signed multi-term wage agreement, which it says has “significant implications” for the capital city.
It dismissed Samwu’s “unlawful strike action” in the municipality as “largely political” and an attempt to make the city ungovernable by creating instability a few days before the municipal elections on November 1...
