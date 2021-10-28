November 1, Independents’ Day
There’s been a proliferation in the number of small parties and independent candidates entering the ring ahead of the local government poll. It’s indicative of a deeper disaffection with big party politics. And it could have an outsize effect on municipal governance
28 October 2021 - 05:00
From the leafy banks of the Eerste River in Stellenbosch to the littered pavements of Riverside in the Free State town of Phuthaditjhaba, the way in which people look at local politics is changing.
Take property professional Bertus Swanepoel. He isn’t a politician, but a few weeks ago he was persuaded to run as an independent candidate for Stellenbosch ward 7 in the local government elections. It’s an area that includes established and affluent neighbourhoods such as Mostertsdrift and some of the university residences...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now