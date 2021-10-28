Datatec shares surge on news of earnings growth
28 October 2021 - 10:48
Shares in Datatec shot up almost 5% on Thursday as the technology group reported that it more than doubled its earnings for the half-year to August, as the announcement of a special dividend and demand for networking software, driven by the switch to remote working, offset the effects of the global microchip shortage.
The company, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has two main divisions, Logicalis and Westcon International, which distribute security and networking technology products...
