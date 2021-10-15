Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s anticorruption torch

15 October 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 15 2021
Friday, October 15 2021

Corruption undermined SA’s Covid-19 response, Mboweni says

Former finance minister bemoans the channelling of resources to connected politicians as leading to a credibility crisis in government at all levels
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa defends Digital Vibes delay after hard-hitting SIU report

President defends almost three-month delay in releasing a Special Investigating Unit report into the tendering scandal
National
2 weeks ago

State capture has hurt government’s ability to provide services, says Cyril Ramaphosa

‘We have lost quite a lot of memory in the state and we have a number of key people that have been playing acting roles, which is a problem’
National
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Looting civil servants thwart Ramaphosa’s manifesto launch

The problem is deeper than simply a lack of ethics — it is directly linked to the lack of consequences for wrongdoing
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa optimistic despite ANC’s ‘mistakes and wrongdoing’

The president asks for a second chance for the party as he reveals its manifesto ahead of the local government polls
National
2 weeks ago
Thursday, October 14 2021
Thursday, October 14 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: KwaZulu-Natal could flare up again
Opinion / Letters
2.
LAUREN LIEBENBERG: Limpopo megaproject jobs will ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: No hope with ANC
Opinion / Letters
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Treasury likely to try to quell ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Anglo mines digital technologies to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.