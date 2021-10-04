National Corruption undermined SA’s Covid-19 response, Mboweni says Former finance minister bemoans the channelling of resources to connected politicians as leading to a credibility crisis in government at all levels B L Premium

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has conceded that the preventive measures put in place by the government to prevent the looting of resources meant for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic were insufficient.

“All the systems we have in place to protect much-needed resources and prevent looting can only go so far when there are people who seek to manipulate processes to steal public funds,” Mboweni says...