Corruption undermined SA’s Covid-19 response, Mboweni says
Former finance minister bemoans the channelling of resources to connected politicians as leading to a credibility crisis in government at all levels
04 October 2021 - 20:51
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has conceded that the preventive measures put in place by the government to prevent the looting of resources meant for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic were insufficient.
“All the systems we have in place to protect much-needed resources and prevent looting can only go so far when there are people who seek to manipulate processes to steal public funds,” Mboweni says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now