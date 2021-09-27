Ramaphosa optimistic despite ANC’s ‘mistakes and wrongdoing’
27 September 2021 - 20:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa is insistent the ANC has a good story to tell despite huge electoral losses in previous elections and the SA economy in disrepair as the country heads towards the 2021 November municipal polls.
The governing party has pleaded with voters to give it another chance to lead the country’s dysfunctional municipalities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now