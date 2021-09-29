National State capture has hurt government’s ability to provide services, says Cyril Ramaphosa ‘We have lost quite a lot of memory in the state and we have a number of key people that have been playing acting roles, which is a problem’

Years of state capture, where resources were irregularly channelled to a few connected politicians and businesses to advance their own interests, has weakened the government’s ability to adequately provide services, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa campaigned on a ticket of reform in 2019 when he took the reins as the head of state and the ANC, after the nearly decade-long reign of former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma’s term was characterised by various instances of state capture as told by numerous witnesses at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture...