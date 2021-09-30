Ramaphosa defends Digital Vibes delay after hard-hitting SIU report
President defends almost three-month delay in releasing a Special Investigating Unit report into the tendering scandal
30 September 2021 - 00:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the almost three-month delay in releasing a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the tendering scandal that led to the resignation of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
During a media conference in Johannesburg, he also pushed back against suggestions that he should take immediate action against those implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal, saying the process should be conducted fairly and people given an opportunity to answer accusations against them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now