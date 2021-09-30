National Ramaphosa defends Digital Vibes delay after hard-hitting SIU report President defends almost three-month delay in releasing a Special Investigating Unit report into the tendering scandal B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the almost three-month delay in releasing a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the tendering scandal that led to the resignation of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

During a media conference in Johannesburg, he also pushed back against suggestions that he should take immediate action against those implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal, saying the process should be conducted fairly and people given an opportunity to answer accusations against them...