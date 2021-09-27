CARTOON: Covid election

Subdued greenback and slight retreat in US treasury yields props up metal as investors prepare for week of speeches from Fed policymakers
Analysts question wisdom of UK policymakers
SA’s carbon intensity and high potential for producing renewable energy put it in a good position to obtain global funding
A quarter of the ANC candidates are under the age of 30 as the party looks to impress more than 433,000 new voters
Call to extend the term of the temporary radio waves issued in 2020
Figures show few new jobs have been added in the midst of the pandemic
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
Federal chancellery figures show 64.1% of voters voted in favour of same-sex marriage in the nationwide referendum
The Limpopo side looked the better team and were hardly tested by an underperforming Chiefs side
It’s helpful to manage your expectations about how much you can expect to see
