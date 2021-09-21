Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Political contest moves from the courts to the voting booth The decisions to allow another round of candidate registration may well serve the wider interests of a credible election

The Constitutional Court handed down a key decision on Monday that was meant to dispel uncertainty about candidate registration for the 2021 local government elections.

Unfortunately, that might not be the case as some political parties signalled they might challenge the eventual results of the polls due to be held on November 1. For the legitimacy of the process and the longer-term prospects of SA’s democracy, we hope it doesn’t come to that...