JUSTICE MALALA: ANC's demise underscores end of 'liberation era' If South Africans don't jettison the broken ANC at the polls in November, it means the decay and looting will have been rewarded. This should not happen

Part of the reason liberation movements in many parts of the world have stayed in power long past their sell-by dates is the myth of stability. For about 30 years after being freed from the shackles of oppression, many societies cannot quite see a future without the organised formation that spearheaded their liberation.

The liberation ethos trumps all. Even if the liberators cannot boil an egg, the fact that they "liberated us" maintains a stranglehold on how the immediate aftermath of the liberation process is handled. For many of the newly liberated, it is a case of rather the liberator who is feeding at the trough than the former oppressor. Even the untainted newbie who would do a better job at governance is shunned...