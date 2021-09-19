National LOCAL ELECTIONS ANC and DA losing support ahead of local polls, own surveys show B L Premium

The ANC and DA, SA’s two leading political parties, are struggling to win back voters ahead of the local elections due in about six weeks, with their internal polls hinting they are likely to lose support.

Although the poll results are not publicly available, Business Day has had access to them. They show that both parties are under threat, especially in areas they govern. The parties’ own polls have traditionally turned out to be the most accurate predictor of support...