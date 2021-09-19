LOCAL ELECTIONS
ANC and DA losing support ahead of local polls, own surveys show
19 September 2021 - 19:38
The ANC and DA, SA’s two leading political parties, are struggling to win back voters ahead of the local elections due in about six weeks, with their internal polls hinting they are likely to lose support.
Although the poll results are not publicly available, Business Day has had access to them. They show that both parties are under threat, especially in areas they govern. The parties’ own polls have traditionally turned out to be the most accurate predictor of support...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now