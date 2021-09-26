Politics Parties battle for Gauteng in local government polls Parties chase votes in key province Gauteng ahead of local government election B L Premium

Gauteng hangs on a knife edge in the 2021 local government elections with all three metros up for grabs. The province’s voters account for more than 23% of the country’s 26-million registered voters, making support in the province’s three metros and local councils critical.

The upcoming municipal polls in Gauteng on November 1 are a stress test for the three biggest parties, the ANC, DA and the EFF, as they each seek to lure voters in a bid to control the majority of the municipal councils across the country’s economic hub...