Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so let’s use it

Although the ongoing vaccination campaign shows promise in turning the tide against the coronavirus, gaps in access and acceptance persist, posing a particular threat to underserved populations and developing nations.

I have worked on the front lines during both of SA’s Covid-19 waves, and seen first-hand that the drug ivermectin is effective in preventing and treating the disease, with great potential as a supplement when vaccine administration lags. SA has recently cleared the way for that approach. Other nations and institutions should follow suit.

On April 6, a high court order determined that as ivermectin is an active ingredient in a medicine registered by the nation’s health products regulatory authority, this allows it to be prescribed “off-label”, that is, for uses other than those on the label of the registered medicine. I’m proud of the work I did with civil rights group AfriForum to obtain this victory. And I’m confident that it’s grounded in sound science and proper public health policy.

Off-label prescriptions are nothing new. Indeed, they’re a key tool for doctors to assess and treat emerging health threats. Once a drug is known to be safe and effective for one use it is entirely reasonable for healthcare providers to use that drug for other purposes where there’s sufficient evidence of efficacy. That’s precisely the case here.

In my work in SA, I’ve treated dozens of Covid-19 patients daily. I’ve prescribed and administered ivermectin to hundreds of people, and tracked more than 50 patients who were moderately to severely ill, including several with severely compromised immune systems. I’ve seen ivermectin make a difference in their outcomes — and the research backs this up.

Extensive study shows ivermectin can reduce the risk of getting Covid-19 by 92.5%. This is based on seven controlled trials conducted on thousands of healthcare workers and family contacts. Six were prospective trials, not retrospective studies like those criticised by opponents of other preventative treatments. And three were also randomised, meeting anyone’s standard for a credible study. These trials were designed by various institutions in multiple countries, and they all show the same thing: ivermectin substantially reduces the chance of infection.