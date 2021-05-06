National / Health Ramaphosa welcomes US backing of move to suspend patents on Covid-19 vaccines SA and India have led a group of countries that have been urging the suspension of the WTO’s Trips on Covid-19 vaccines BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the US government’s decision to support a temporary waiver on intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, saying it boosts the campaign led by SA and India at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to increase vaccine production and widen access to poorer countries.

“It goes to show the influence we have working together with others. This will ensure production is ramped up across many countries ... and it fits in with what we have been saying — that vaccines should be seen as a public good,” he said in parliament...