WATCH: Covid-19 and the AfriForum ivermectin impasse

AfriForum has brought an urgent court application against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and health minister Zweli Mkhize over the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients.

It says the SAHPRA has failed to approve applications by doctors that were brought in terms of section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the SAHPRA; Dr Naseeba Kathrada, GP; Daniël Eloff, attorney at Hurter Spies, one of the attorneys working on the application brought by a Dr Coetzee, two Covid-19 patients and AfriForum to demand that ivermectin be allowed for use in Covid-19 treatment; and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, activist and journalist and founder of civil society group Sahari.