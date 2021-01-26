National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 and the AfriForum ivermectin impasse

Michael Avery talks to a panel about AfriForum’s urgent court application to allow the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients

26 January 2021 - 14:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREY MALOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREY MALOV

AfriForum has brought an urgent court application against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and health minister Zweli Mkhize over the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients.

It says the SAHPRA has failed to approve applications by doctors that were brought in terms of section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the SAHPRA; Dr Naseeba Kathrada, GP; Daniël Eloff, attorney at Hurter Spies, one of the attorneys working on the application brought by a Dr Coetzee, two Covid-19 patients and AfriForum to demand that ivermectin be allowed for use in Covid-19 treatment; and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, activist and journalist and founder of civil society group Sahari.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about AfriForum’s urgent court application to allow the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients

LETTER: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin

Clinicians have an ethical duty to consider the drug for Covid-19 patients
Opinion
1 week ago

Using ivermectin for Covid-19 is risky and unethical, say government advisers

The drug, used to treat parasitic infections in animals, is being diverted to treat coronavirus patients in SA
National
2 weeks ago

‘Those from the right take chloroquine,’ says Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Despite medical objections, Jair Bolsonaro urges using the drug even for mild cases of Covid-19 and has ordered the military to ramp up its production
World
8 months ago

Gilead gets green light for remdesivir use for Covid-19 in Japan

The drugmaker got the nod just three days after making the application with Japan citing ‘exceptional circumstances’ for the rapid approval
World
8 months ago

Scientist may have key to nodding syndrome

A Belgian scientist believes it is due to a virus carried by the blackfly
National
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Social relief plans head for round two
National
2.
Western Cape pushes for relaxation of level 3 ...
National
3.
Retrenched Macsteel employees report back to work
National
4.
Business and labour slam Ters ‘U-turn’
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa takes strain as depth of Covid-19 ...
National

Related Articles

How SA’s nascent vaccine industry can be developed

National

Global competition over vaccines may prolong crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WEF

National

One-third of adults in SA wary of being vaccinated against coronavirus

National / Health

WATCH: Vaccines, damned lies and statistics

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.