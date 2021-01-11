National / Health Using ivermectin for Covid-19 is risky and unethical, say government advisers The drug, used to treat parasitic infections in animals, is being diverted to treat coronavirus patients in SA BL PREMIUM

The use of ivermectin for preventing or treating Covid-19 is “risky and unethical” as there is insufficient evidence to show it is safe and effective, the government’s top coronavirus advisers have warned.

“Until more robust evidence is available, the routine use of ivermectin for either the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 is not justified,” health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisory committee on Covid-19 said in guidance provided to him last week...