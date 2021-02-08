VACCINES
Local firm offers Russia’s Sputnik shot to SA
Lancet study has boosted its credibility and at least 20 countries have approved it for use, but local researchers are cautious
08 February 2021 - 22:58
Local pharmaceutical company Lamar International has offered to supply the government with 15-million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, its CEO said on Monday.
“We want to supply the government and quickly,” Jerome Smith told Business Day. If approved by SA’s medicines regulator, 15-million doses of Sputnik V could be delivered by May, he said, declining to disclose the price at which the vaccine had been offered...
