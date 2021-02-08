National / Health VACCINES Local firm offers Russia’s Sputnik shot to SA Lancet study has boosted its credibility and at least 20 countries have approved it for use, but local researchers are cautious BL PREMIUM

Local pharmaceutical company Lamar International has offered to supply the government with 15-million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, its CEO said on Monday.

“We want to supply the government and quickly,” Jerome Smith told Business Day. If approved by SA’s medicines regulator, 15-million doses of Sputnik V could be delivered by May, he said, declining to disclose the price at which the vaccine had been offered...