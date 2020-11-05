The transport and logistics sector has taken a beating during the lockdown

By now it shouldn’t come as a shock to read that an entire SA industry took a big financial knock over the lockdown period — which economic sector hasn’t felt like the rug has been pulled from beneath its feet in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic?

Yet it might surprise some to learn that, despite its categorisation as an essential service and mostly being allowed to operate throughout the lockdown, the transport and logistics industry has actually taken a considerable beating during this time.

The announcement that alcohol and tobacco sales would be barred during levels 3, 4 and 5 of the lockdown didn’t just cause a stir among SA citizens, but also threw a spanner in the works for service providers. In this case, the freight companies responsible for moving these goods around the country and across our borders were just as hard-hit by the bans, and took a considerable blow to their businesses.

The logistic providers operating in essential sectors that have seen higher demand may have fared slightly better than others, but certainly weren’t spared setbacks and losses during this time. These include retail transporters and those delivering to bustling supermarkets that have been busier than ever due to the increased demand for food.

The sad reality — one many SA business owners and workers can relate to — is that many of these businesses have been forced to close their doors as they were simply unable to sustain the costs of continued operations throughout the lockdown.

As a result, like most SA industries, businesses in logistics and transport have grappled with the difficult questions. Can we survive with zero operations for the next few months? Are salary cuts necessary? Will we have to consider retrenchments?

While some have managed to pick themselves up, adapt, and hold course, others have struggled to get business going again for a number of reasons, working capital constraints being a huge factor.

What does the road ahead look like for those businesses that are soldiering on and forging a new path, and the trucking industry at large? How will perspectives need to change for businesses to survive in the future? What can we expect?

Logistics is still a crucial part of the SA economy and will be for a long time to come, which is why I am able to say with confidence that it will bounce back — but it will certainly be different to what it was prior to Covid-19.

We’ve already seen a shift from how logistics businesses are traditionally known to operate, with many adopting intensive mitigation strategies to avoid unnecessary risk. Transporters would normally shoulder a great deal of financial risk to secure new contracts, such as agreeing to discounts or less-than-desirable terms.