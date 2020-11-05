The transport and logistics sector has taken a beating during the lockdown
By now it shouldn’t come as a shock to read that an entire SA industry took a big financial knock over the lockdown period — which economic sector hasn’t felt like the rug has been pulled from beneath its feet in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic?
Yet it might surprise some to learn that, despite its categorisation as an essential service and mostly being allowed to operate throughout the lockdown, the transport and logistics industry has actually taken a considerable beating during this time.
The announcement that alcohol and tobacco sales would be barred during levels 3, 4 and 5 of the lockdown didn’t just cause a stir among SA citizens, but also threw a spanner in the works for service providers. In this case, the freight companies responsible for moving these goods around the country and across our borders were just as hard-hit by the bans, and took a considerable blow to their businesses.
The logistic providers operating in essential sectors that have seen higher demand may have fared slightly better than others, but certainly weren’t spared setbacks and losses during this time. These include retail transporters and those delivering to bustling supermarkets that have been busier than ever due to the increased demand for food.
The sad reality — one many SA business owners and workers can relate to — is that many of these businesses have been forced to close their doors as they were simply unable to sustain the costs of continued operations throughout the lockdown.
As a result, like most SA industries, businesses in logistics and transport have grappled with the difficult questions. Can we survive with zero operations for the next few months? Are salary cuts necessary? Will we have to consider retrenchments?
While some have managed to pick themselves up, adapt, and hold course, others have struggled to get business going again for a number of reasons, working capital constraints being a huge factor.
What does the road ahead look like for those businesses that are soldiering on and forging a new path, and the trucking industry at large? How will perspectives need to change for businesses to survive in the future? What can we expect?
Logistics is still a crucial part of the SA economy and will be for a long time to come, which is why I am able to say with confidence that it will bounce back — but it will certainly be different to what it was prior to Covid-19.
We’ve already seen a shift from how logistics businesses are traditionally known to operate, with many adopting intensive mitigation strategies to avoid unnecessary risk. Transporters would normally shoulder a great deal of financial risk to secure new contracts, such as agreeing to discounts or less-than-desirable terms.
The future of the industry looks a lot leaner, more streamlined for efficiency and, of course, stringently attentive to safety protocols
They are now less inclined to take on work that poses significant risk to the business, its reputation or its people, no matter how attractive the gains may be.
As employers have been pressed to make remote working easier and more efficient for their staff, this period has also forced many businesses to fast track the digitalisation of a number of processes to enable less contact in the workplace. This is a crucial aspect of the post-coronavirus “adapt or die” dichotomy for businesses, as those that ignore the growing need to go digital and upgrade their ways of working are more likely to struggle in the new world order we are entering.
If what we’re currently seeing is any indication, the future of the industry looks a lot leaner, more streamlined for efficiency and, of course, stringently attentive to safety protocols.
A lean cost structure and small-scale approach will likely be more commonplace. Keeping costs low, paring down office space and allowing those who can work remotely to do so, maximising truckyard and warehouse facilities to ensure optimal use of space at minimal cost, and optimising recruitment processes to ensure you’re hiring the drivers, assistants and personnel who are right for the job, are just some of the measures logistics businesses will do well to consider.
Additionally, we’re already seeing a rise in the number of clients who insist on service providers that adhere to high standards when it comes to health and safety, and this is set to grow and evolve. This matters in internal operations and processes, as well as any activity that involves engaging at other touchpoints of the business. They’re also showing a preference for businesses that incorporate technology for improved fleet management and ensure a higher standard of customer service.
Investing resources in the development of systems that enable businesses to be optimised and gain valuable data and insights that will allow them to better compete in an increasingly cut-throat marketplace will also be key. This allows businesses to deliver a high-quality level of service, even with all the added precautions and risk mitigation needed.
Lastly, we will likely see more logistics businesses diversifying their offerings to further cement their competitive edge. Continually innovating, keeping a finger on the pulse of emerging trends in the industry to catch opportunities as and when they land, and crafting niche but relevant product and service offerings will be key.
The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced an overarching sense of uncertainty to almost every aspect of business and daily life, so there’s really no way to say for sure what the future might hold for the industry. However, as lockdown measures continue to ease and allow for further opening of the economy, and businesses learn to adapt to meet the ever-evolving economic landscape we find ourselves in, there’s still hope for a brighter tomorrow.
• Ngcobo is MD and CEO at Njabulo Molapo Logistics.
