OneLogix scraps final dividend after first profit fall in 11 years

Covid-19 hit the transport and logistics group, which has held onto its dividend and moved to cut staff

17 September 2020 - 10:45 Karl Gernetzky
Logistics and transport group Onelogix said profit fell for the first time in 11 years in the period to end-May as the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a further blow to SA's “listless” economic environment.

The pandemic disrupted operations during the last two months of the group's financial year ending May, when profit fell 48% to R46.8m.

The group said Covid-19 had cost it R30m in profit before tax, excluding property write-downs of about R5m. The revenue cost was about R170m.

OneLogix has an extensive footprint throughout SA and neighbouring countries, with logistics capability extending to countries including Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Tanzania.

The group has opted not to pay a dividend, but said it would consider acquisitions.

“Notwithstanding the difficult market conditions, our tested business models have ensured that each group business remains well-placed within its respective market and is well equipped to both withstand economic headwinds and to exploit emerging opportunities,” the statement reads.

In morning trade on Thursday, OneLogix’s share was unchanged at R2, having fallen about 36% so far in 2020. This gave the group a market capitalisation of R531m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Onelogix warns of big profit hit due to Covid-19

The lockdown reversed moderate earnings growth in the first half of the group’s year to end-May, the logistics group said
OneLogix continues to grow its profits

Specialised logistics group weathers weak economic conditions
Onelogix full-year profit jumps 14%, partly due to low finance costs

Trading profit grew a modest 4% to R168m, held back by a R14.3m charge relating to a skills upliftment scheme
