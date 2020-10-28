National Service delivery takes a big knock with Tito Mboweni’s drastic cuts This could lead to an increase in service delivery protests amid widening socio-economic divisions exacerbated by Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Service delivery, including the provision of healthcare services, water and sanitation, is likely to be compromised as the state moves to drastically cut expenditure in the three tiers of government.

This could lead to an increase in service delivery protests amid widening social and economic divisions exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis.