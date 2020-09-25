Opinion

CARTOON: Zimbabwe’s puppet at the UN

25 September 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, September 25 2020
EDITORIAL: SA’s ineffective Zimbabwe policy needs to forsake ANC taboos

Pretoria may stand a chance of playing a constructive role in Zimbabwe only when it dumps its sisterly revolutionary party approach
Zimbabwe’s power utility raises tariffs by 50%

Debt-laden Zesa warns users that prices will be reviewed monthly
Zimbabwe’s central bank accused of rigging the exchange rate

Former finance minister Tendai Biti blames the system of foreign currency auctions
Lack of political will entrenches Zimbabwe’s culture of malfeasance

A structural corruption continuum has enabled the personal enrichment of political elites
Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF faithful

SA’s efforts to find a solution are dismissed as foreign intervention in a challenge the country’s leader says it is dealing with itself
JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa plagued by Harare heat and a common cold

The stress of the past six months may be getting to the president, who has apparently taken to his bed
