CLAUDI MAILOVICH: Scorpions, Hawks, what clawed beast next
Law enforcement is still heavily influenced by the whims of the party that destroyed the Scorpions
06 August 2020 - 17:44
In a surprising move the ANC’s highest decision-making body between national conferences resolved over the weekend that the government must “urgently establish a permanent multidisciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption”.
One inconspicuous line in a statement filled with anti-corruption rhetoric was decidedly understated given the weight of its implications. This is a huge decision by the party’s national executive committee (NEC).
