Profiting from disaster is how ‘scavengers’ operate, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Attempting to profit from a disaster such as SA’s Covid-19 lockdown is the act of “scavengers” and is a “heinous crime”, which will see the perpetrators dealt with decisively and harshly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, the president dealt harshly with the allegations of corruption related to the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought SA's already fragile economy to its knees.

His newsletter comes in the wake of reports of tender scandals which saw both his spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku taking a leave of absence. This was as tenders for personal protective equipment (PPEs) are being probed by the Special Investigating Unit following a presidential proclamation to probe all allegations relating to the misuse of Covid-19 relief funds.

Ramaphosa said it was difficult to understand the “utter lack of conscience that leads a businessperson who has heeded the call to provide life-saving supplies during a devastating pandemic to inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%”.

He said it could not be explained why a councillor would stockpile emergency food parcels meant for the poor, for their own families, or to discern what drives a family whose member stole funds meant for unemployed workers to go on a spending spree.

“Attempting to profit from a disaster that is claiming the lives of our people every day is the action of scavengers. It is like a pack of hyenas circling wounded prey,” Ramaphosa said.

He said as SA finds itself in the grip of the greatest health emergency the country has faced in over a century “we are witnessing theft by individuals and companies with no conscience.”

He said the stories hear of alleged corruption in the procurement and deployment of PPE have caused outrage among South Africans.

“They have opened up the wounds of the state capture era, where senior figures in society seemed to get away with corruption on a grand scale,” Ramaphosa said.

One of the key promises during his presidency, which followed on a decade in which politicians acted with impunity and politically connected persons benefited from the public purse, was to clean up the state and strengthen law enforcement to ensure that the scourge of corruption is dealt with.

While much has been done to rebuild law enforcement agencies during his time as president it was clear from Ramaphosa's newsletter that the allegations of corruption during the pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to these lofty ideals, at the very least in terms of what the public perceives the government's fight against corruption to be.

“If, as public servants and political office-bearers, we claim to be serious about restoring public trust that has been severely eroded by corruption, we must avoid even the perception of conflicts of interest,” he said.

The allegations against his spokesperson and Masuku, who has had to stand down as infections surge in Gauteng, erupted after the Sunday Independent linked Diko and the Masuku family to multimillion-rand tenders awarded to a company owned by Diko’s husband.

Ramaphosa said that if public servants and political office-bearers truly cared about the public whose interests they claim to represented, “we must allow ordinary members of the public who have interest in doing business with government a fair chance to bid for such business opportunities, instead of passing on inside information about opportunities to our families and friends.”

He said the current regulations, such as annual financial disclosure — aimed at discouraging public servants doing business with the state — as well as declaration of interests, were “clearly not enough”.

“While everyone in SA has a right to engage in business activities, we are faced with the real problem of families and friends of political office-bearers or public servants receiving contracts from the state. Not all conduct of this sort is necessarily criminal, but it does contribute to a perception and a culture of nepotism, favouritism and abuse,” he said.

And that, in turn, undermined public confidence in the integrity of our institutions and processes, Ramaphosa said.

He said the government was determined to finally deal with entrenched patronage networks that enabled government employees to bid for state contracts through their friends and relatives.

“This requires not only better laws and stronger enforcement, but also political will and social mobilisation,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the coronavirus would be overcome and the country's health restored, but that that would not be at the expense of the government's integrity.

“We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption.

“Those found to have broken the law to enrich themselves through this crisis will not get to enjoy their spoils, regardless of who they are or with whom they may be connected,” Ramaphosa said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za