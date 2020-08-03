Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Cyril may get cross, but his state and party will stay corrupt to the core Black empowerment policies mean tender fraud and jobs for pals at all levels of the system BL PREMIUM

If it seems like the country is drowning in corruption that is because it is. We knew that already.

The ANC has institutionalised corruption in so many ways it will be impossible to eradicate. It will make no difference how cross this makes President Cyril Ramaphosa and the extent to which it threatens his relations with Cosatu or his international standing and legacy. It is built into the system in both the state and the ANC and, as we have seen, Ramaphosa is helpless when it comes to reforming either of those.