Features NPA’s top corruption buster: ‘I’m frustrated’ Co-operation between the Zondo commission of inquiry and the NPA could mean those involved in the wholesale looting of the state are finally going to be brought to book BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent amendment to the regulations governing the Zondo inquiry’s co-operation with law enforcement institutions is not just a game-changing development in the prosecution of so-called state capture corruption — it’s a life-saving one.

That’s because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — hollowed out, demoralised and profoundly lacking in financial forensic skills — will not be able to successfully pursue those accused of country-crippling economic crimes without the resources and skills that the R700m commission has been able to muster. Or without its pivotal acquisition of the "Gupta leaks" e-mails and the evidence verifying their authenticity.