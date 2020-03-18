After apartheid, mining has left communities around mines even more destitute

The state remains a significant beneficiary of the mining regime as it is currently configured, according to the PwC report series from 2009 to June 2018, which suggests that the state has received R160bn in direct tax revenues during this period. An additional amount of about R45bn is estimated to have been paid to the government as royalties. In all, the PwC reports estimate that the government takes about 24% of value reported among the listed JSE mining corporates, employees 47% and shareholders 29%. Community “investments”, by contrast, has only amounted to 0.9% over the same period.

However as our research has shown, none of the value from these community “investments” is experienced in the lived realities of the affected communities. Up to 79% of community members we surveyed, those to whom these benefits are meant to accrue, have not participated in or benefited from the claimed investments. By our calculations, this implies that close to R5.92bn of the estimated R7.5bn earmarked for community development did not reach its intended beneficiaries.

In various social audits conducted by Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) we found ample evidence of corruption and false reporting on community investment initiatives. One example is of a mining company that claimed to have invested millions in food gardens, only for our audit to find that it was a small garden in someone’s backyard.

While the department of mineral resources & energy has publicly argued that a community consent requirement will end mining in SA and undermine the custodianship of the state, Macua has noted that the current mining legislative framework, which was adopted without broad-based community involvement, only benefits shareholders, the state and to some extent organised labour. Custodianship does not grant absolute rights to the state, which must exercise its powers to the benefit of all South Africans. In the case of mining and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, it is abundantly clear that this is not the case.

Consent for communities is simply not a radical proposition. Instead, it becomes an imperative if the intention is to overcome the injustices of the past and to ensure that all South Africans benefit equally and where the burden of carrying these activities are recognised and accounted for. A central reason for the poor outcomes in mining-affected communities and the intensive growth in inequality centres on community exclusion, which is grounded in the legislation of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

Most mining companies operating in SA already comply with consent requirements for indigenous people in Latin America, and thus the argument that this will scare off investors is a red herring at best and blatant lie at worst.

The current half-hearted attempts to consult with communities on the department’s proposed regulations once again highlight the disturbingly apartheid-like paternalism that underpins the government’s approach to communities.

Not only were the draft regulations released late in December when broad consultation could not take place, but it now has also proceeded with furtive and almost clandestine efforts to conduct sham consultations in selected communities across SA. The hasty consultations, which are far removed from the affected communities and where “rent-a-crowds” appeared to be used, came to the attention of Macua on March 5 via an unofficial internal source. This kind of ambush consultation sits at the heart of our demands for broad-based consultation to be embedded in legislation, so that we can end the marginalisation and exploitation of communities.