New opportunities for gold in uncertain times

Having been a store of value since ancient times, it’s rather strange to think that gold would need to assert itself as an asset class.

But that is the job of the World Gold Council, a membership association of 25 of the leading gold mining companies operating across the world. In Africa, they have 35 operations across 11 countries.

“Our primary role is really thinking about how gold plays a meaningful role as a financial asset,” says the council’s CFO, Terry Heymann, speaking on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba this week. “What we are here to do is to support the effective functioning of the global gold market.”

So is gold losing its relevance then?

In the minds of some, it already has. Gold makes up a very small portion of most investment portfolios — the general advice is to never have more than 10%. It’s certainly been done no favours by the long-held (and well-aired) view of business magnate Warren Buffett, considered by some to be the greatest investor of all time, that investing in gold is “stupid”.

Buffett argues that gold simply doesn’t do anything. He has said: “It’s a lot better to have a goose that keeps laying eggs [equity in a profitable company] than a goose that just sits there and eats insurance and storage and a few things like that.”