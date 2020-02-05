What happens at the Mining Indaba stays with mining’s future sustainability

In recent years, the SA mining industry has made a declining contribution to the country’s GDP, leading commentators to ask whether it is a “sunrise” or “sunset” industry.

Once the fulcrum of the country’s economy, declining production, lagging cost competitiveness, low levels of exploration spend, labour unrest, policy uncertainty and scepticism about the industry’s readiness for a greener world make its role in the country’s economic and political future less certain.

Research shows, however, that SA will remain pivotal in the global mining market and that mining will remain important to SA. If SA can reposition itself to take advantage of changing demand patterns and get ready for a cleaner and greener future, it can cement its position as a sunrise industry on the continent.

Against a complex sociol-political backdrop, it is easy to overlook the pivotal role SA continues to play in global mining, attracting both international and SA investors and mining companies. Not only is the country endowed with significant mineral reserves valued at $2.5-trillion, it is estimated to have the world’s fifth largest mining sector in terms of GDP value. SA also has 95% of the world’s platinum reserves and the world’s largest reserves for three minerals: chromium, gold and manganese. Add 10% of the world’s diamond reserves and 7% of the world’s coal reserves and its importance to a number of global industries is clear.

At its peak in 1980, mining contributed some 21% to the country’s GDP. By 2018, this was down to 7.3% of total GDP, or R351bn a year. Still, the sector is growing at a faster rate than the overall economy, in part due to commodity prices. It also provides jobs for about 465,000 people directly, 4% of SA’s workforce, with the industry spending R126bn a year on employing people, which supports 1.3-million indirect jobs.

Also of importance is that the sector continues to attract investment in the country, from both domestic and international sources. In 2018, the industry contributed R93bn to fixed investment, making up 17% of private-sector investment and 10.5% of SA’s total fixed investment spending for the year.

But although the country’s long historical association with mining goes back to the 1800s, much of its future role in SA’s development will rest on the discussions and decisions SA political and industry leaders make this week at Mining Indaba 2020 in Cape Town.

If the country is to ensure its mining sector continues to respond by building capabilities in six key areas.

1. Anticipating changing demand patterns

While anticipating changing demand patterns for different commodities is obviously complex — a single trend can simultaneously increase demand for one group of commodities and reduce demand for another — a diversified asset portfolio is a key consideration for the government when allocating capital with a long-term view to balancing domestic and export markets.

The energy transition to lower emissions systems towards alternative and cleaner sources, for example, is likely to reduce the demand for coal power generation in industrialised nations, but at the same time is likely to increase demand for platinum for catalytic converters for internal combustion engine vehicles and for battery components in electric ones. Platinum-based fuel cells will also become more significant as the hydrogen economy evolves.

The sustainability of mining in SA depends on the government and mining houses developing the capabilities of market intelligence and trading to build and manage an asset portfolio that is favourably positioned over time for changing demand patterns and commodity price cycles.

2. Using technology to contain costs

In SA, cost pressures are particularly challenging in the areas of rising wage costs (without corresponding rises in productivity) and electricity costs. To keep the country competitive and contain costs, a renewed focus on relations and negotiations with unions and new models for electricity supply must form part of a national response for mining.

Over the past few decades, companies have begun modernising and adopting new ways of working through automation technology. Processes and software automation to carry out tasks ranging from extractive ore, robotic loading of haul trucks and driverless trucks and trains are already resulting in higher efficiencies, lower costs and better safety outcomes.

In the context of SA’s high rates of unemployment and inequality, though, companies must strike a balance between using technology to improve operational efficiencies while contributing to government’s job targets.

In addition, with many of the world’s large commodity deposits already known, priced and owned, future growth will depend increasingly on the level of exploration capability and expertise. Building market intelligence and trading capabilities is also key to enabling companies to anticipate and respond to metal and minerals markets.

3. Shifting to alternative power sources

Reliable electricity supply remains a major barrier for the mining sector, with mines reliant on monopoly utility provider Eskom and regulatory limitations on the ability to self-generate. Given Eskom’s spiraling debt, falling revenue, rising costs and ageing power plants and infrastructure, the business community has called for no limits on self-generation and in January 2020 described the Eskom situation as “the death of mining the country”.

In response to business concerns, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the government direction to work on legislation that will allow companies and households to generate their own electricity to alleviate the burden of government licences and lengthy approvals. This is a positive development for mining sector.

4. Comprehensive approach to rooting out corruption

Globally extractive industries are in the spotlight as high potential areas for corrupt activity given the scale of revenues, spend involved and cross-border interactions. In addition, SA’s reputation has been marred by revelations of state capture along the entire value chain — from approval of mining rights to allocating contracts to suppliers and jobs secured by patronage.

Addressing corruption risk requires a comprehensive response and robust mechanisms in both the public and private sector for whistle-blowing, investigations, intelligence gathering and screening. This would help decision-makers address risk, protect reputation and assets, remediate compliance and make informed decisions.

5. Communicate better about ESG performance

Over the past decade, global institutional investors have increasingly begun prioritising environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in their decisions. ESG now plays an important role in influencing capital allocation, share price movements and the composition of the boards of the companies they’re invested in.

Mining companies are often incorrectly labeled as the main contributors to negative environmental issues and are also frequently seen as the panacea to rural poverty, with heightened expectations from rural communities of jobs, access to health services and education.

Over the next two decades, the mining industry’s reputation is also likely to become increasingly tied to its consumption, productivity, and pollution of water. Finding ways to reduce water consumption and improve productivity and prevent waste-quality pollution is vital as climate change affects SA’s water security.

Against this backdrop, companies must secure a “licence to operate”. Apart from making changes to their business models to address concerns, such as climate change and social inequality, they need to get better at communicating the positive effect their products and businesses may bring to global climate-change efforts and contribution to domestic economic growth.

Improved transparency and disclosure of information on how much they pay in taxes, royalties and other social payments would enable mining companies to better communicate the in-country benefits their operations bring.

6. Focus on SA’s core capabilities

Choosing which capabilities to invest in will be a source of competitive advantage for SA’s mining sector. Having strong managerial, technical and commercial capabilities is what will set the sector on a sustainable growth path. For this to happen, high levels of collaboration will be needed between government, suppliers, customers and communities.

These capabilities are key to forming long-lasting partnerships and business models that will ensure mining in SA will be globally recognised as a sunrise, rather than a sunset industry.

• Lawrie is a senior MD at FTI Consulting.