Life Gentle and orderly slackpacking the ultimate Wild Coast holiday The best way to walk the Transkei coast between Meander Inn and Morgan Bay is very, very slowly

After careful surveillance by our tour organiser, we 14 golden oldies were admonished sternly to “keep the sea on our left” before we left East London by Kombi after a reunion at The Meander Inn. Here friendships were resumed and bodily parts checked to ensure they were in more or less in working order for the 54km that lay ahead.

We reached Kob Inn, our first destination, by lunch time so we could walk along the banks of the Qora River or pursue other nautical activities in the afternoon. Kob Inn has a great location with waves thundering onto the rocks below the bar area and is a good place to start the walk as there is only 6km to walk to Mazeppa Bay the first day.