At tipping point, it can’t be business as usual

Aside from the many global examples, in SA Steinhoff, Resilient, Tongaat, EOH, Sasol and others have seen share prices decimated, severely and negatively affecting investor returns. SA, which for decades had scored in the top few places globally in the World Economic Forum global competitiveness survey in such areas as quality of audit and reporting, corporate board efficacy and the protection of minority interests, has seen those rankings plummet, and for good cause. The corruption that so bedevilled the Zuma administration found its counterpart in the business community.

At the recent Business Against Corruption conference in Johannesburg it was pointed out that corruption does not take place in a vacuum. It cannot simply be the public sector at fault. On the other side of every deal sits a businessperson.

The corporate sector, in all humility and urgency, needs to take a good, hard look at itself. Material and deep-rooted change is required. The “G” so long touted by corporates and asset managers as a South African strength, needs to be critically challenged, with recent events at JSE stalwarts Old Mutual and Sasol adding further grist to the mill.

And it’s not just the “G” that is problematic. The “E” issues are now more relevant than before. The climate change problems are well documented and accepted, not only in scientific circles but among the vast majority of the general populace. Arguably, only those with an alternate motive, misguided incentive structure or conflict of interest can pretend to differ. Admittedly, some of the deniers hold high office, as in the US, or have huge power, budgets and effective lobbyists, as in the case of the oil companies, and can obfuscate, delay and damage the urgently required move to a greener world.

Yet the planet protests louder, on a daily basis. Recent examples include the hottest temperatures in multiple European cities, huge degradation of the Amazon forests and the loss of critical bee populations (Brazil), the loss of the enormous Okjokull glacier (Iceland) and many more. For many corporates these issues have a direct financial and reputational effect. On the positive side, getting one’s positioning right provides an enormous opportunity too.

Lest we forget the “S”, its effect is felt too. The social contract is being severely tested around the world. Harsh and valid criticisms are being levelled at leaders at governmental and corporate level. The status quo is under attack, whether that be in China (communism), with respect to human rights issues (Hong Kong and protests not often reported on in the mainland), or in the West with respect to the unbridled excesses of capitalism and their effect on inequality, perceptions of abuse and excess and more. And this is before consideration of the looming consequences of technology under the banner of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Aside from the obvious, huge and potentially negative effects on jobs, there are wider issues — moral, ethical and social — where the important and necessary debates have not even begun. In his book Human vs Technology — The Coming Clash Between Man and Machine, author and futurist Gerd Leonhard raises critical questions. For example, “just because we can, should we?”, and “which team are you on, team machine or team human?”

And what of geopolitics — the move to the right in global politics, the wave of populism sweeping the West, the effects of extreme political correctness, and SA’s own difficult, internal issues (past, present and future)? Or of financial repression, another megatrend, which has not only continued after the global financial crisis but has arguably intensified. How do investors deal with a world with more than $17-trillion of negative yielding bonds? Do the old paradigms, models and techniques even still apply?