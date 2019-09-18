KHAYA SITHOLE: Let’s make very clear the consequences of corporate corruption
Prohibition from doing business with government should be the first step
18 September 2019 - 13:50
Seventeen years ago, in an essay titled Corporate Catharsis, Jayati Ghosh reflected on the prevalence of stories regarding private sector corruption that had dominated headlines in the US.
The most prominent of them all — Enron — was unique in that the discovery of its corrupt practices led to its demise and also that of another entity that was complicit in the fraud — Arthur Andersen.
